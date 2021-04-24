© Instagram / jack and diane





Next article Behind the Song: John Mellencamp, “Jack And Diane” and Jack and Diane: A Little Ditty about Generation X





Jack and Diane: A Little Ditty about Generation X and Next article Behind the Song: John Mellencamp, «Jack And Diane»





Last News:

Jamal Johnson and defending Class 8A state champion Lincoln-Way East emerge from ‘crazy season’ unbeaten again after win against Lincoln-Way West.

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit.

Women in Real Estate: 'What Moves Her' Campaign Grows Amid Virtual Pivot.

Brittin Gillespie and Jeff Aukee.

Covenant Health discusses the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice at Dodger Stadium on 22-year anniversary of father's epic two grand slam game vs. Dodgers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hits two home runs vs. Dodgers on anniversary of father's historic feat.

Ordinances to limit illegal businesses on City Council agenda.

Thieves stole batteries from 6 emergency sirens on Oahu.

Tiger Woods posts photo on crutches as crash recovery continues.