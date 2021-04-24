© Instagram / jack and diane





Next article Behind the Song: John Mellencamp, “Jack And Diane” and Jack and Diane: A Little Ditty about Generation X





Jack and Diane: A Little Ditty about Generation X and Next article Behind the Song: John Mellencamp, «Jack And Diane»





Last News:

Europe attempts to take leading role in regulating uses of AI.

Metro Denver police agencies cracking down on street racing.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Homers Twice Off Kershaw On Dad's Grand Slam Anniversary.

Tips to chew on for parents of picky eaters.

Tennessee High outlast Elizabethton on the baseball diamond.

Lemont ends TF South's season on rough note.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office Arrest Three After Being Featured on 'Wheel of Fugitive'.

Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Hangs on for win in debut.

Hall takes on Maloney in boys’ volleyball.

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South.