© Instagram / jack frost





Former KALB news director Jack Frost dies at 84 and Emory Schley: Did Mother Nature and Jack Frost switch roles?





Emory Schley: Did Mother Nature and Jack Frost switch roles? and Former KALB news director Jack Frost dies at 84





Last News:

High School Baseball Roundup: Litchfield strikes early and late against NLS.

PSPD updates investigation into fatal-shooting involving bail agents and suspect.

Mayor: It’s unacceptable that HPD chief isn’t ‘front and center’ on police shootings.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in health and safety protocol, expected to miss 10-14 days, sources say.

North Central West Virginia offers plenty to those who live, work and play here.

Former Marshall student files sexual harassment suit against professor.

3 indicted on drug, weapon charges.

On alert for a soggy Saturday.

Not Ready For That Conversation.