© Instagram / jeremiah johnson





Evangelist Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for prophesying Trump's re-election and Top high school basketball recruit Jeremiah Johnson in critical condition after shooting





Evangelist Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for prophesying Trump's re-election and Top high school basketball recruit Jeremiah Johnson in critical condition after shooting





Last News:

Top high school basketball recruit Jeremiah Johnson in critical condition after shooting and Evangelist Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for prophesying Trump's re-election

UVA faculty members elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Reese Edwards gives Malachi McNeal and Warren’s seniors quite the send-off, rushing for 312 yards and five TDs in win that clinches share of conference title.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': We Have to Respect Zemo’s Butler.

SALINA AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Poague, Sprecker lead Southeast boys at Abilene Invite.

Curfew tickets raise equity and speech questions in Wisconsin.

Celebrity knee-jerk reactions on social media are dangerous and disrespectful.

Gigi Hadid and partner Zayn Malik step out for her birthday along with sister Bella Hadid in NYC.

FOOTBALL: Special teams, big plays on offense fuel comeback but Beaver Dam suffers 28-21 loss to Fort Atkinson.