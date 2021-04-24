IRS Seeking Cryptocurrency Information Via John Doe Summonses and Court Authorizes Service of John Doe Summons Seeking Identities of U.S. Taxpayers Who Have Used Cryptocurrency
By: Isabella Smith
2021-04-24 09:04:24
Court Authorizes Service of John Doe Summons Seeking Identities of U.S. Taxpayers Who Have Used Cryptocurrency and IRS Seeking Cryptocurrency Information Via John Doe Summonses
EXTENSION NEWS: Kids and screen time during COVID-19.
Roundup: Blue Devils outlast Cherokee in 10 innings.
Madam Speaker review: how Nancy Pelosi bested Bush and Trump.
Alex Wood and Mike Yastrzemski lead SF Giants past Marlins 5-3.
Family of man shot by Portland police wants independent prosecutor to investigate.
PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers drop two at 2A Championships.
Date brownies and lemon slices: Nik Sharma’s recipes for picnic bakes.
Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 am EDT.
W.Va. and Jennings Randolph's Role in 26th Amendment.
Forecast: Warm and somewhat windy.
DJ Khaled has brought on Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake for his new album ‘Khaled Khaled’.