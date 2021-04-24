© Instagram / johnny b goode





Back to the Future theory: Why Marty McFly risks his precious time to play Johnny B Goode and The 15 greatest guitar riffs, from Back in Black to Johnny B Goode





The 15 greatest guitar riffs, from Back in Black to Johnny B Goode and Back to the Future theory: Why Marty McFly risks his precious time to play Johnny B Goode





Last News:

April proclaimed as Confederate History and Heritage month.

Losing Streak Continues With Another One-Possession Loss, This Time To Memphis.

Cleveland Cavaliers have made commitment to shoot more 3s -- and J.B. Bickerstaff wants that number to keep g.

Autism awareness: Scott Carlson.

Slieve Donard: Firefighters return to tackle Mourne Mountain blaze.

Chocolate chip diplomacy: Biden courts Congress with gusto.

Uptick in COVID infections could delay Winfield trial.

Mater Dei too long, too strong for Orange Lutheran.

How to hide News and Interests in the Windows 10 taskbar.