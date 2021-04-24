© Instagram / jt leroy





New Film ‘JT LeRoy’ Explores Bizarre Details of Early-2000s Literary Scam and JT LeRoy unmasked: the extraordinary story of a modern literary hoax





JT LeRoy unmasked: the extraordinary story of a modern literary hoax and New Film ‘JT LeRoy’ Explores Bizarre Details of Early-2000s Literary Scam





Last News:

8 investors, founders and execs predict cybersecurity, fintech will take Belfast by storm.

Man Utd's impressive XI if Cristiano Ronaldo returns and two other targets join.

Full list of Hertfordshire May 2021 local elections and candidates.

Ciscoe's in Norwich launches Japanese barbecue menu.

Asus Zenfone 8 will become official on May 12, promised to be «compact in size».

Oscars 2021: What time are the 93rd Academy Awards on TV and how can I watch live in the UK?

How to use latest Free Fire redeem codes on the official redemption site: Step-by-step guide for beginners.

Elias Sorensen goalscoring return after 9 weeks on bench ends with major blow.

‘I’ll have to sell my flat as my £30,000 loan will mean me repaying over £100,000’.

Bay Area Counties Prepare to Resume J&J Shots After Pause Lifted.