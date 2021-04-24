© Instagram / katy keene





‘Katy Keene’ Canceled By The CW After One Season; ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff To Look For New Home and ‘Katy Keene’: The CW Weighs Second Season, Will Make Renewal Decision After More Streaming Numbers Come In





‘Katy Keene’: The CW Weighs Second Season, Will Make Renewal Decision After More Streaming Numbers Come In and ‘Katy Keene’ Canceled By The CW After One Season; ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff To Look For New Home





Last News:

COVID-19 and Retirement Planning: 5 Actions to Take Now.

'Below Deck': Like Sydney Zaruba, This Family Ditched Land Life and Lives on a Sailing Yacht for $2500 a Month.

Behind Bitcoin’s recent slide: Imploding bets and forced liquidations.

Build Your Immunity to Fight Covid: Curry leaves, tulsi and honey paste.

Homeless and (mostly) vaccinated: Pandemic portraits from the street.

S.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses.

New head of Informatics and Design at CPUT is an inspiration.

Large fires strip mountains and grassland across Wales overnight.

PH records 9,661 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 23,000 new recoveries.

Live updates: SpaceX capsule is closing in on the International Space Station.

India Covid surge: Hospitals send SOS as record deaths registered.

Nani scores on a backheel in 79th, Orlando ties Sporting KC.