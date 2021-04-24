© Instagram / loch ness





UPDATE: After possible Loch Ness Monster sighting, students find strange egg near Lakeshore Path and BREAKING: Alleged 'Loch Ness Monster' sighted in Lake Mendota





UPDATE: After possible Loch Ness Monster sighting, students find strange egg near Lakeshore Path and BREAKING: Alleged 'Loch Ness Monster' sighted in Lake Mendota





Last News:

BREAKING: Alleged 'Loch Ness Monster' sighted in Lake Mendota and UPDATE: After possible Loch Ness Monster sighting, students find strange egg near Lakeshore Path

Merkel urges Germans to stick to stricter coronavirus rules.

Hornets lean on vets, and only 8 of those; Was Friday’s winning formula sustainable?

Here are five options the Saints could have with the 28th pick in NFL Draft.

Local Eats: Kalamazoo’s Grub N Stuff serves up fresh, flavorful food.

A split decision for the weekend, with a dry Saturday and a wet Sunday.

Eccentric German artist Markus Lüpertz turns 80.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 147: Release Date,Time,and Spoilers.

Officials work to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 as demand slows, but skepticism remains.

Steve Bruce makes bold Callum Wilson and Joe Willock call.

UK supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons issue urgent recall on certain products.

Lake Odessa man to face trial on charges of brutally murdering girlfriend.