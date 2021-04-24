© Instagram / love aaj kal





Love Aaj Kal 2 shooting locations: Find out where this Imtiaz Ali directorial was filmed and Love Aaj Kal turns 1: Relive Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s romantic film via throwback BTS memories from sets





Love Aaj Kal turns 1: Relive Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s romantic film via throwback BTS memories from sets and Love Aaj Kal 2 shooting locations: Find out where this Imtiaz Ali directorial was filmed





Last News:

National Pigs in a Blanket Day: Ranking 6 brands from grocery stores.

San Mateo county local high school and college roundup.

Letter: I wear a mask and have not suffered from a loss of liberty.

EU audit finds Czech PM Babis in conflict of interest.

A Counterpoint to 'Geopolitics of the 2019 Easter Sunday Crime in Sri Lanka and Cover-Up by Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake'.

New Albany Co. wants 37 residential units on golf course.

Thirty years in the environmental audio trenches.

Façade Work Progresses on Parcel G in Hunters Point South, Queens.

Kejriwal spending crores on publicity, nothing to augment O2 supply: Maken.

Vivo V21 5G India Launch Confirmed for April 29, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart.

What to Watch on TV Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Drink-driver jailed after head on collision in Sussex.