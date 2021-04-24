© Instagram / majili





Naga Chaitanyas Majili and other Telugu movies with a love triangle twist and Majili Review {3/5}: The film has enough in it to keep you glued to the screen





Majili Review {3/5}: The film has enough in it to keep you glued to the screen and Naga Chaitanyas Majili and other Telugu movies with a love triangle twist





Last News:

Kari Skogland's Journey To Directing 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'.

Coffee and Conversation: Volunteers are at the heart of the farm bureau.

A famous light on secrets: UMass examines legacy of Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.

Neighborhood spotlight: A love for God and community – Times News Online.

Man shot and killed outside Villa Rica bar, suspect arrested.

Batman Tried to Learn Magic as Part of His Training (And Failed).

See what's on the ballot in Austin; Blue Corn Harvest opens in Leander and more top Central Texas news.

Citizens’ Assembly votes to delete and replace Constitution’s ‘women in home’ clause.

Used Car Shoppers Might Find the Best Deals over 100,000 Miles.

Muslim Americans Reflect On Another Ramadan During The Pandemic.

Louisiana runoff tests direction of Democratic base three months into Biden's presidency.

Gillian Ryan: Tragic runner who died in Comeragh Mountains 'brought joy and light to so many people', funeral told.