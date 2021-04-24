© Instagram / making the band





'Making the Band': Where Are They Now? and 'Making the Band' reboot announces Diddy's sons as judges, casting call dates





'Making the Band': Where Are They Now? and 'Making the Band' reboot announces Diddy's sons as judges, casting call dates





Last News:

'Making the Band' reboot announces Diddy's sons as judges, casting call dates and 'Making the Band': Where Are They Now?

Netflix has a clear shot at a best picture Oscar -- and still may miss.

After Arkansas passes its trans ban, parents and teens wonder: Should we stay?

Roger Diez: 'X' marks the winner three times.

Weekend Wrap-Up: The New Apple TV 4K, Roku Originals, and More.

The 8 Best Used Midsize SUVs.

What are 'vaxications' and how do they affect vacation rentals?

The Wide Angle: Sometimes, we just need strong rock 'n' roll.

GOP lawmaker eyes photo ID in voting changes – Times News Online.

Weekend curfew to be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir from tonight amid covid-19 surge.

Scouting report: Rockets vs. Nuggets.

Manchester United news and transfers LIVE Glazers latest as Shola Shoretire shines for Man Utd U23s.

India Virus Patients Suffocate from Low Oxygen amid Surge.