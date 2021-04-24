© Instagram / mannix





Mannix's homecoming wins help spoil Senior Day for NU women's tennis team and Chris Mannix from SI.com // The RETURN of Drunken Bruins Recaps





Mannix's homecoming wins help spoil Senior Day for NU women's tennis team and Chris Mannix from SI.com // The RETURN of Drunken Bruins Recaps





Last News:

Chris Mannix from SI.com // The RETURN of Drunken Bruins Recaps and Mannix's homecoming wins help spoil Senior Day for NU women's tennis team

Kalamazoo motorcyclists dies after hit and run, police say.

Why it will take time for Ricciardo, Sainz, Perez, Vettel and Alonso to adapt and get up to full speed.

35 Minutes of Chaos Colored Fatal Shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant.

Beach and Boating Forecast: April 24, 2021.

Cowboys to learn orders of 2021 schedule 11 days after draft over.

NOPD: 5 people injured by gunfire on Bourbon Street early Saturday.

BalloonFest, marathon: What to know about this weekend's pre-derby festivities.

BuzziSpace to close High Point HQ.

Indians fall to Yankees for second night in a row, this time 5-3.

‘Plus-up’ stimulus checks: Nearly 700,000 delivered in latest wave – what to do if yours is missing.

J&J Vaccine Pause Lifted-Here's What to Know.

COVID Vaccine Updates: Smithsonian to reopen 7 of its museums next month.