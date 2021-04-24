© Instagram / meet the spartans





17th annual Meet the Spartans scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19 and Meet the Spartans Review





Meet the Spartans Review and 17th annual Meet the Spartans scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19





Last News:

New book to detail decade-old Coronado mansion death.

Top White House cyber official says action taken so far not enough to deter further Russia cyberattacks.

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast.

I reviewed all of the Cheesecake Factory desserts + photos.

Officials hoping to prevent drug abuse in eastern Idaho with annual event Saturday.

Jahidul Islam Ratul – He Has Built His Stage With His Skills and Self-Confidence.

10-year-old boy perishes in Milwaukee fire.

SD cattle on feed numbers up 12% on April 1.