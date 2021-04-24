© Instagram / midsomer murders





Acorn TV Scores ‘Midsomer Murders’ U.S. Premiere Rights From All3Media International (EXCLUSIVE) and MIDSOMER MURDERS: Season 18 (New Season Premiere)





MIDSOMER MURDERS: Season 18 (New Season Premiere) and Acorn TV Scores ‘Midsomer Murders’ U.S. Premiere Rights From All3Media International (EXCLUSIVE)





Last News:

Delphin-Rittmon Nominated to Serve as Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use in Biden Administration.

Stephen Curry, Warriors welcome back fans and beat Nuggets.

‘Mortal Kombat’ Director Simon McQuoid on Sequel Plans, Major Deaths and Johnny Cage.

Timber, condos, glamping? States debate land use to fund schools.

Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get.

Fanbo Zeng Reportedly Decommits from Gonzaga, Will Join G League Ignite.

Terry Ganley on Growing as an Educator over a 44-Year Coaching Career.

NBA injury report today: Player news updates for eight-game slate on Saturday, April 24.

Dominic Cummings allegations: Boris Johnson urged to explain funding of flat refurbishment.

Big recent fund gains shouldn’t alter your focus on ‘What’s next’.

Norwegian climber first to test positive on Mount Everest.

Five takeaways from Penn State's final spring scrimmage on offense.