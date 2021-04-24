Albemarle Movies 8 theater complex to open Feb. 26 and Green Suites Hotel Solutions to buy former Movies 8 at Montgomery Plaza
By: Madison Clark
2021-04-24 22:30:29
Green Suites Hotel Solutions to buy former Movies 8 at Montgomery Plaza and Albemarle Movies 8 theater complex to open Feb. 26
David Tyrone Gilmore, pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church, who had been a city correctional officer, dies.
Serving developmentally disabled residents with volunteers.
Activists welcome U.S. recognition of Armenian genocide.
Remembering Kelso and Jackie’s Iconic First Kiss on ‘That ’70s Show’.
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea: Winners and losers as Blues take control of UCL race.
After hitting rock bottom, one script has ignited Melissa George’s second act.
Real Madrid vs Betis, LaLiga LIVE: Line-ups, team news and latest updates.
Brewers' Christian Yelich will undergo MRI on ailing back after hitting 'plateau' in recovery.
Men's Lacrosse vs Virginia Wesleyan University on 4/24/2021.
Update on the latest sports.
Oregon Spends on Mental Health, with Few Results.
Former Republican House Speaker on dishonesty in Trump's 'big lie'.