Albemarle Movies 8 theater complex to open Feb. 26 and Green Suites Hotel Solutions to buy former Movies 8 at Montgomery Plaza





David Tyrone Gilmore, pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church, who had been a city correctional officer, dies.

Serving developmentally disabled residents with volunteers.

Activists welcome U.S. recognition of Armenian genocide.

Remembering Kelso and Jackie’s Iconic First Kiss on ‘That ’70s Show’.

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea: Winners and losers as Blues take control of UCL race.

After hitting rock bottom, one script has ignited Melissa George’s second act.

Real Madrid vs Betis, LaLiga LIVE: Line-ups, team news and latest updates.

Brewers' Christian Yelich will undergo MRI on ailing back after hitting 'plateau' in recovery.

Men's Lacrosse vs Virginia Wesleyan University on 4/24/2021.

Update on the latest sports.

Oregon Spends on Mental Health, with Few Results.

Former Republican House Speaker on dishonesty in Trump's 'big lie'.