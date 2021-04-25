© Instagram / Jussie Smollett





Judge weighing kicking Jussie Smollett's new lawyer off case and Jussie Smollett hires former Cook County prosecutor to lead defense team





Judge weighing kicking Jussie Smollett's new lawyer off case and Jussie Smollett hires former Cook County prosecutor to lead defense team





Last News:

Jussie Smollett hires former Cook County prosecutor to lead defense team and Judge weighing kicking Jussie Smollett's new lawyer off case

Fred Hampton's son and widow, on 'Judas,' the Oscars and the fight to preserve the Black Panthers' legacy.

'PreachersNSneakers' Will Fill Your Sunday With Fashion, Flexing And Faith.

At This Year's Oscars, Diversity And Social Consciousness Go Hand-In-Hand.

DMX Memorial: DMX mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center.

Golf Falls to 8th Place After Day Two of AAC Championship.

Crosby Scores 20th Goal As Penguins Beat Devils In Third Straight Game.

Thierry Henry agrees with Ian Wright about Arsenal and Stan Kroenke amid fan protests.

Marcus M. «Rickey» Addison.

Fallone scores game-winner as women's lacrosse beats Rochester on Senior Day.

Crew reaches space station on board recycled SpaceX capsule.

Column on ‘Wokeness’ Ruining Disney World Experience Draws Backlash.