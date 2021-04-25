© Instagram / colin firth





Colin Firth Breaks Down Infamous 'Bridget Jones' Fight Scene and Supernova director Harry Macqueen on working with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci on same-sex love story: 'All of us were in tears'





Colin Firth Breaks Down Infamous 'Bridget Jones' Fight Scene and Supernova director Harry Macqueen on working with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci on same-sex love story: 'All of us were in tears'





Last News:

Supernova director Harry Macqueen on working with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci on same-sex love story: 'All of us were in tears' and Colin Firth Breaks Down Infamous 'Bridget Jones' Fight Scene

Emanuel Navarrete-Christopher Diaz live results and analysis.

Proposed $59 million Washington state budget would use federal and rainy day funds; details released 1 day before final approval.

Researchers, robots dive into what makes some bay algal blooms toxic.

Watch now: Congratulations to Montana Tech graduates of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Thorndike chooses building type for salt and sand shed, adjusts selectmen terms at Annual Meeting.

Editorial: Rebuild trust between police and the public.

Giri and Nepomniachtchi Win in All-Action Round 12.

Dragon Ball Spoilers: The DBZ Saiyan Saga Plot, Characters, Forms and Deaths.

How Much Are Americans Driving and Flying Now, One Year After the WTF Collapse in Fuel Consumption?

Family, lawyers call for release of bodycam footage of fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown.

Passenger Dead, Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Altamont Pass Near Livermore.