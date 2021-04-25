© Instagram / doris day





Doris Day Changed Us Forever and Doris Day: the wholesome face of postwar American optimism





Doris Day: the wholesome face of postwar American optimism and Doris Day Changed Us Forever





Last News:

Oprah Winfrey surprised with Meghan and Harry claims.

Clean Sweep in Clifton Park celebrates Arbor Day and Earth Day.

Lynne Jordan Turley, who taught music as empathy and fought for school integration, dies at 79.

Time Will Tell: Employee is a real gem.

45th March to the Brazos was conducted Saturday morning, 18-mile trek for the A&M's Corps of Cadets.

6 P.M. Weather Report.

Knicks' Obi Toppin finally drains key threes in win.

Crews work to contain wildfires on Cherokee National Forest.

Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack.

No. 6 Arkansas Drops Saturday Showdown to No. 19 Missouri, 6-3.