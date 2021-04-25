Teenager Who Used ‘Affluenza’ Defense Is Sentenced to Jail and 'Affluenza' teen Ethan Couch returns to U.S. from Mexico
© Instagram / affluenza

Teenager Who Used ‘Affluenza’ Defense Is Sentenced to Jail and 'Affluenza' teen Ethan Couch returns to U.S. from Mexico


By: Jacob Johnson
2021-04-25 02:49:46

Teenager Who Used ‘Affluenza’ Defense Is Sentenced to Jail and 'Affluenza' teen Ethan Couch returns to U.S. from Mexico


Last News:

'Affluenza' teen Ethan Couch returns to U.S. from Mexico and Teenager Who Used ‘Affluenza’ Defense Is Sentenced to Jail

The NFL's quarterback shuffle: Who's out, and who's in.

FIRST ALERT: Windy tonight, dry and warm stretch ahead.

Huntington High JROTC gathers donations for homeless.

Ryan Garcia withdraws from Fortuna fight for health reasons.

Broncos Rally to Beat Utah State 4-1 on Senior Day.

Canada's Leblanc ties for second again on Symetra Tour.

COVID-19 Update: 1,592 new cases; 5 deaths reported Saturday.

Firefighters tackle large blaze near to warehouse on industrial estate in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

New concert added to St. Joe’s Amp lineup; more Syracuse shows rescheduled.

Fire Marshal in Staunton to have law enforcement authority.

Zimbabwe to start selling hunting rights to shoot 500 endangered elephants.

  TOP