© Instagram / cupid





Cupid Cartman Is Somehow Worse Than Regular Cartman on South Park and Cupid’s Chocolate Chase 5K back for its 6th year





Cupid’s Chocolate Chase 5K back for its 6th year and Cupid Cartman Is Somehow Worse Than Regular Cartman on South Park





Last News:

Seascape Restaurant Closed due to COVID 'Superspreader Event'; Recent Guests Asked to Get Tested.

Proposition 19 unleashes wave of Marin property transfers.

Md. reviews former CME's old in-custody death reports after his testimony in Chauvin trial.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kadmon Holdings, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – KDMN.

Proposition 19 unleashes wave of Marin property transfers.

Foothillers rally to beat Titans for Grossmont-Metro-City Tournament crown.

Waco area's elected officials encourage public to get vaccinated, but say it is a personal choice.

LSU men's golf team falls to Arkansas in SEC match play.

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle), Josh Richardson (hamstring) to miss Mavs’ game vs. Lakers with injuries.