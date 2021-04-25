© Instagram / esq





Mayor’s Week of April 19, 2021st Column By MARY MARVIN, Esq. and The Colonel E. David Woycik, Jr. (Ret) Esq. Pride Leadership Academy





The Colonel E. David Woycik, Jr. (Ret) Esq. Pride Leadership Academy and Mayor’s Week of April 19, 2021st Column By MARY MARVIN, Esq.





Last News:

With 10 singles and a strong start by Joe Ross, the Nationals bounce back to beat the Mets.

DMX mourned by family and friends at memorial service in Barclays Center.

DIRECTV.

Severe weather threat has ended, much quieter and pleasant Sunday.

Local Teenager and Morris Police Officer Bit By Dog.

Close to home ... with family on hand ... and contributing to a win. Corey Ray won't forget his Brewers debut.

Richard Jefferson: ‘I had LeBron James on my team, and I didn’t wanna see Kevin Durant’.

O’Reilly’s hat trick leads Blues past Avalanche 5-3.

Edison upends Iselin Kennedy to stay unbeaten.

Fargas leaves as LSU women's basketball coach amid speculation Kim Mulkey will take job.