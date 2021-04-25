© Instagram / extraterrestrial





Earth Receives Over 5,000 Tonnes of Extraterrestrial Dust Annually and Hitting the Books: Extraterrestrial careers and the power of human cultural bias





Hitting the Books: Extraterrestrial careers and the power of human cultural bias and Earth Receives Over 5,000 Tonnes of Extraterrestrial Dust Annually





Last News:

Grand River Canoe and Kayak Race returns for first time since 2018.

Meriden, Wallingford Police join with FBI in human trafficking operation.

Emanuel goes 8 2/3 in relief in MLB debut, Astros bop Angels.

Oscars 2021: When and where to watch, what we know about the red carpet and what to expect.

Ancient Guardians reprints include Snake Rain and other big Reptile support.

Antetokounmpo has big day, Bucks trounce 76ers 132-94.

Piña’s pinch-hit homer powers Brewers over Cubs 4-3.

World leads from Olympic medalists highlight Drake Relays on Journey To Gold tour.

50 years on, Ping-Pong Diplomacy still elevates China-US ties.

Three killed on oil tanker off Syria's coast in suspected drone attack.