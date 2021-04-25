© Instagram / hateful eight





The Self as Other: Unknown Identities in John Carpenter's The Thing (1982) and Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight (2015) and Universal's Unusual Hateful Eight Pitch Made Quentin Tarantino 'Storm Out of the Meeting'





The Self as Other: Unknown Identities in John Carpenter's The Thing (1982) and Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight (2015) and Universal's Unusual Hateful Eight Pitch Made Quentin Tarantino 'Storm Out of the Meeting'





Last News:

Universal's Unusual Hateful Eight Pitch Made Quentin Tarantino 'Storm Out of the Meeting' and The Self as Other: Unknown Identities in John Carpenter's The Thing (1982) and Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight (2015)

DMX Memorial: Ruff Ryders and Fans Gather at Barclays.

Notre Dame football: Aaron Banks’ ceiling and floor in the NFL Draft.

WSU offense struggles with the WSU defense in Crimson and Gray Game.

Track & Field Teams Compete in Joint Outdoor Meet with Bates and Colby.

LZ Lakehawk: Lake veterans 'lost an amazing brother'.

Track and Field Sets Sprint Medley Relay Record at Philly Mets.

Covid-19: No new cases of coronavirus in community or managed isolation.

Can Derek Chauvin get his convictions tossed on appeal?

Baseball vs Fresno State on 4/24/2021.

CM orders ban on mining at night.

New cases back again under 700 on fewer tests, anothe wave of pandemic still worrisome.