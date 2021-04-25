© Instagram / in bruges





‘In Bruges’ meme gets revived for the election and 10 Things You Never Knew About In Bruges





10 Things You Never Knew About In Bruges and ‘In Bruges’ meme gets revived for the election





Last News:

U.S. to deploy support to India govt and healthcare workers.

Fagundez and Domínguez Spark Comeback, First Austin FC win.

PREP SOFTBALL: Phoenix works quick to remain perfect.

Women's Track & Field Takes First in Four Events, Places Third Overall at Trinity Quad Meet.

RAIDER ROUNDUP: SOU clinches third straight CCC title outright.

US has excess vaccines as the rest of the world struggles with supply.

Anzac Day 2021: Sacrifices remembered in Canberra with traditions old and new.

Huskers split Saturday showdown with Badgers.

VIDEO: Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker outwits Mavs’ Luka Doncic with sweet baseline dish.

Bike Safety: Here's how you can stay safer on the streets of DC.