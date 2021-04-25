© Instagram / knight rider car





Hasselhoff's own Knight Rider car sells for $300,000 and Hasselhoff’s own Knight Rider car goes for $300,000 at auction





Hasselhoff's own Knight Rider car sells for $300,000 and Hasselhoff’s own Knight Rider car goes for $300,000 at auction





Last News:

Hasselhoff’s own Knight Rider car goes for $300,000 at auction and Hasselhoff's own Knight Rider car sells for $300,000

Buol: Sustainability, arts and culture points of pride over 16 years as mayor.

The Buzzer: Wild clinch playoff spot; Golden Knights red-hot (Saturday in NHL).

Photos: Backflips and Beatdowns.

Ramadan violence flares in Jerusalem, triggering Gaza-Israel fire exchange.

Gurdwara provides free oxygen as supplies dwindle in India.

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Doubles, knocks in one.

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Records three hits.

When street parties were held to celebrate Charles and Diana's wedding.

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Strikes on power play.

4 Ways to Amplify Your Customer Experience on Instagram in 2021 [Infographic].

Musk will host Saturday Night Live with Miley Cyrus on May 8.