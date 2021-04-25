© Instagram / knock knock





Offbeat Streaming: ‘Knock Knock,’ ‘John Lewis’ and ‘Sleight’ and What is Knock Knock on Netflix about?





What is Knock Knock on Netflix about? and Offbeat Streaming: ‘Knock Knock,’ ‘John Lewis’ and ‘Sleight’





Last News:

Thousands gather in Australia and New Zealand to honor ANZAC forces.

Gianfranco Zola names player who has 'made the difference' at Chelsea.

Despite Indias harrowing coronavirus situation, its govt is more focused on gagging critics.

Australian FM statement on ASEAN summit.

Back-heel inspiration George Byers on what else he has in his locker to help Portsmouth's play-off bid.

Japan to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka -media.

Luka Doncic helps rally the Dallas Mavericks to key win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Liberty advances to state semi-finals.

US will rapidly deploy additional support to India amid Covid-19 surge: Blinken.