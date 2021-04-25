© Instagram / la femme nikita





‘Anna’ Film Review: Luc Besson Repurposes His Own ‘La Femme Nikita,’ But Hey, the Wigs Look Great and Alberta Watson, Star of ‘La Femme Nikita,’ ’24,’ Dies at 60





Alberta Watson, Star of ‘La Femme Nikita,’ ’24,’ Dies at 60 and ‘Anna’ Film Review: Luc Besson Repurposes His Own ‘La Femme Nikita,’ But Hey, the Wigs Look Great





Last News:

Texas and Hawaii’s Jhenna Gabriel fall in national title game to Kentucky.

Neeses man guilty of assault and battery.

The neglected shopping precinct in Altrincham that's become a food and drink haven.

Cash for nappies and the push to expand rebates for sanitary products.

3-pointers: How seven Rockets took on the Nuggets.

On This Day (25 April 1979): Siddall saves to send six-goal Sunderland top of the league!

ICD-Brookfield CEO on Opening Dubai's Largest Office Tower in a Pandemic.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to not fall prey to rumours about Covid-19 vaccine.

Social housing complex homicide a 'whodunit', police appeal for sightings of victim's car.

Julius Randle leads Knicks to ninth win in a row.

Santa Fe to discuss dark skies in the light.