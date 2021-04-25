© Instagram / lars and the real girl





‘Lars and the Real Girl’: the doll of his dreams and Lars And The Real Girl now available On Demand!





Lars And The Real Girl now available On Demand! and ‘Lars and the Real Girl’: the doll of his dreams





Last News:

Laco Unveils Neapel 39 And Palermo 39 Pilot Watches.

Kelly Diane Nedeff.

Arthur Duane Bunger Sr.

Dear Abby: Family money problems may keep daughter out of the college of her dreams.

LEADING OFF: A’s go for 14th in row, Tatis on HR tear vs LA.

Covid-19’s ‘seriously negative impact’ on fight against malaria.

Tom Jones details why he no longer drinks alcohol as son makes sure he's 'careful'.

Stimulus checks not over yet. Check your status with the IRS: What to know.

Organizers faced with decision when it comes to NC festivals, events as summer approaches.

Spartans Continue To Build Momentum, Shine At Fresno State Invitational.

High School Roundup.

Iowa gets $52.9 million in tobacco money.