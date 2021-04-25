© Instagram / little sister





Brother shares little sister’s hilarious excuse for breaking her Ramadan fast and Where the owners of Little Sister get to-go Lebanese kibbeh, Egyptian kofta and Syrian sandwiches





Where the owners of Little Sister get to-go Lebanese kibbeh, Egyptian kofta and Syrian sandwiches and Brother shares little sister’s hilarious excuse for breaking her Ramadan fast





Last News:

Veterans-Turned-Lawmakers Jason Crow And David Ortiz Reflect On How To End 20 Years Of War.

Plant trees to reduce carbon dioxide and pollutants.

A look at the evolving process of preparing and distributing school meals in 2021.

NASCAR at Talladega: Start time, lineup, TV schedule and more for GEICO 500.

What's next to fix policing in Michigan after the verdicts in George Floyd's murder trial?

Betty Lin-Fisher: Most Gen Zers, millennials get advice from social media, family. Here's more advice.

Sakurajima Volcano Volcanic Ash Advisory: ERUPTED AT 20210425/0929Z FL090 EXTD S OBS VA DTG: 25/0920Z.

Covid-19 second wave has shaken India; will soon come out of crisis: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

Maharashtra to give covid vaccines to all its citizens for free: Nawab Malik.

Covid-19 Impact on Seedling Heat Mat Market (2020-2026).

Mel Tucker's ambitions for Michigan State football on full display in final spring practice.