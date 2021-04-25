© Instagram / logan lucky





Steven Soderbergh’s Tangy, Folksy Return with “Logan Lucky” and Logan Lucky (2017)





Logan Lucky (2017) and Steven Soderbergh’s Tangy, Folksy Return with «Logan Lucky»





Last News:

What unconscious bias training gets wrong… and how to fix it.

Movie Review: Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ offers flavorful fantasy.

Remembering the ‘Bat Out of Hell’ brilliance of Jim Steinman.

An experimental gene therapy was little Alissa's only hope. Now, instead of certain death, she faces an uncertain future.

Twitter reactions to Kentucky Wildcats winning first natty in program and SEC history.

Meeting Biden’s climate goal.

Boy receives motorized wheelchair built by WNY STEM Hub students.

Anderson Silva sends heartfelt message to Chris Weidman following horrific leg break at UFC 261...

Johnson paid for Downing Street flat revamp himself, says minister.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market to See Massive Growth by 2027.

Today on Pinstripe Alley.

Our View: Policing.