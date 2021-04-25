© Instagram / magnum force





Hal Holbrook dead: All the President's Men and Magnum Force star dies at 95 and Kip Niven, actor from 'Magnum Force' and 'Alice,' dies at 73





Hal Holbrook dead: All the President's Men and Magnum Force star dies at 95 and Kip Niven, actor from 'Magnum Force' and 'Alice,' dies at 73





Last News:

Kip Niven, actor from 'Magnum Force' and 'Alice,' dies at 73 and Hal Holbrook dead: All the President's Men and Magnum Force star dies at 95

Turkey summons U.S. ambassador over genocide announcement.

J. Jon Bruno, Former Bishop to LA Episcopal Diocese, Dies at 74.

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and prediction.

Comprehensive Report on ﻿Oxidation Hair Dye Market 2021.

Premier League 'big six' engulfed in protests over failed Super League proposals.

Fifth person held after deadly police station attack in France.

Turkey summons US ambassador over genocide announcement.

Pak vs Zim: Live score, commentary for 3rd T20I in Harare, April 25.

Another blow for Rajasthan Royals as pacer Andrew Tye flies back to Australia.

NHL Playoff Watch Daily.

This day in history, April 25: The Hubble Space Telescope deploys in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery.