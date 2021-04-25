‘Martha Speaks’ author sues WGBH for cut of donations and Martha Speaks Now on PBS
© Instagram / martha speaks

‘Martha Speaks’ author sues WGBH for cut of donations and Martha Speaks Now on PBS


By: Hannah Harris
2021-04-25 16:37:26

Martha Speaks Now on PBS and ‘Martha Speaks’ author sues WGBH for cut of donations


Last News:

The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Circle' to 'The Baker and the Beauty'.

Hit-and-run leaves 77-year-old woman dead in Brooklyn.

NFL draft has its share of gaffes, gags and wacky stories.

Editorial: Drawing the line between chaos and community.

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction.

DJ-KBB: Looking into the Machine's Whiffs and Walks.

Winsted residents invited to virtual meet-and-greets with new town manager.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and prediction.

'Perfect friendship': Victims of double-fatal Pembroke crash remembered at funeral.

Cool and breezy today but warmer weather on the way!

Pets of the week: Baxter and Crosby would love to join your family.

  TOP