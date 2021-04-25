© Instagram / midnight runners





Far Out Meets: Kevin Rowland, the endlessly creative frontman of Dexys Midnight Runners and One-Hit Wonders / Second-Best Songs: Dexys Midnight Runners





One-Hit Wonders / Second-Best Songs: Dexys Midnight Runners and Far Out Meets: Kevin Rowland, the endlessly creative frontman of Dexys Midnight Runners





Last News:

City officials mull review of Holyoke Police Department.

Death toll in fire at Iraqi COVID-19 hospital surpasses 80.

Wildfires continue to rage in Killarney National Park, as Mourne Mountain fire operations begin to wind down.

Las Vegas police: Clark County jail inmate dies at hospital.

Lancashire's latest Covid cases with spikes in Preston and Hyndburn, drops in Burnley and Rossendale.

Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched.

Abdon Mech releases new EP 'From A Bamboo Room'.

These are some of the cases that were heard at Carlisle Crown Court this week.

3-year-old boy fatally shot at child's birthday party.

World youth boxing champs Babyrojisana, Sanamacha felicitated.

Transcript: Gov. Mike DeWine on «Face the Nation,» April 25, 2021.

RGV Sounds: Brownsville punk band packs punch on latest single.