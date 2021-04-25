© Instagram / mission mangal





Akshay Kumar to star in ‘Mission Mangal’ director’s next and Akshay Kumar Is Doing A Second Film With Mission Mangal Director: Report





Akshay Kumar Is Doing A Second Film With Mission Mangal Director: Report and Akshay Kumar to star in ‘Mission Mangal’ director’s next





Last News:

The Anchorage School Board has passed anti-racism and instructional equity policies. What happens next?

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59.

Both facts and fact-checking a threat to GOP.

Arizona reports 661 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths.

CDC and FDA resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

'Shadow and Bone' Series Of Books Are The Perfect Companion to the Netflix Show.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Host Intimate Engagement Party in Newport Beach, California.

A celebration of life and love.

Local hockey league renamed in honor of an Erie teacher, coach, and mentor to the community.

COVID-19 in Illinois updates: Here’s what’s happening this weekend.

BPD investigating Saturday night fatal shooting near East Delavan and Grider.

Grey’s Anatomy Fans Have Made A Big Connection Between New Derek And Meredith Episode And Heartbreaker From The Past.