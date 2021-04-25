© Instagram / muppet treasure island





Muppet Treasure Island turns 25: Why its unique original songs endure and Ranking the Songs in MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND





Ranking the Songs in MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND and Muppet Treasure Island turns 25: Why its unique original songs endure





Last News:

Fantasy baseball daily notes -- Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday.

ID's expected Monday of man killed in Billings standoff, and body found in suspect's van.

Low temperatures, chance of rain arrive in Phoenix Monday right before summer weather.

Jake Paul rips Dana White for not paying his fighters, welching on alleged $1 million bet.

Fix structural racism but first stop and think.

'Mortal Kombat' and 'Demon Slayer' open above expectations at the box office.

Gallen 1-hit, 7-inning shutout, D-backs top Braves in opener.

Central Michigan quarterback John Keller seriously injured in off-campus shooting.

Ex-Post Office chief Vennells quits Morrisons and Dunelm boards.

Girl, 16, fighting for her life and second teenager injured in double stabbing.

249 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported, 290 recoveries.

With needs on both lines, Vikes have draft-pick limitations.