© Instagram / Keith Urban





Hardly Anyone Noticed Keith Urban's New Tattoo at the ACM Awards and Keith Urban, Breland and Nile Rodgers Release New 'Out the Cage' Music Video: 'You Can't Break Me'





Hardly Anyone Noticed Keith Urban's New Tattoo at the ACM Awards and Keith Urban, Breland and Nile Rodgers Release New 'Out the Cage' Music Video: 'You Can't Break Me'





Last News:

Keith Urban, Breland and Nile Rodgers Release New 'Out the Cage' Music Video: 'You Can't Break Me' and Hardly Anyone Noticed Keith Urban's New Tattoo at the ACM Awards

NOW: Warm temperatures and sunshine to start the week.

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Reinstated and optioned.

Mets' Drew Smith: Activated and sent down.

With no crowds, new venue, reinvented Oscars set for takeoff.

Analysis: Derby provides themes of West Brom and Aston Villa seasons.

Losing state title game on walk-off triple play motivating Michigan softball team in 2021 championship quest.

Billions of dollars soon available to struggling restaurants.

Public Lands Day to be celebrated by river cleanup from Leadville to Cañon City.

Candlelight vigil to be held Monday for 7-year-old killed in shooting while riding in car with his mother in H.