© Instagram / daniel craig





Luke Evans Would Love to Play James Bond After Daniel Craig and Daniel Craig Could Earn More Than $100 Million from the Netflix Knives Out Sequels: Report





Daniel Craig Could Earn More Than $100 Million from the Netflix Knives Out Sequels: Report and Luke Evans Would Love to Play James Bond After Daniel Craig





Last News:

Overland Park Police need help locating missing and endangered man.

The Challenge 's Abram Boise and Wife Rachel Welcome Their First Baby, Son Atlas.

Stocks to Open Higher on Strong Data; Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap.

Oscars fashion 2021: Gowns, glamour return to Hollywood's biggest night despite unusual award season.

Berrettini defeats Karatsev to claim Serbia Open title.

Braves, Wilson airmail chances in G1.

Alaska Airlines says state senator banned for refusing to follow face mask requirements.

Warmup expected to continue into Monday with the return of rain and some snow possible in some areas.

Temperatures to fall leading into Monday.

Dasan McCullough Decommits from Ohio State, Flips to Indiana.

StashAway to raise 781 million THB in Series D funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.