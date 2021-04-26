‘New Amsterdam’: Frances Turner Joins NBC Medical Drama As Recurring and ‘New Amsterdam’: Anupam Kher Exits NBC Medical Drama As Series Regular, Will Not Return As Dr. Vijay Kapoor
By: Michael Miller
2021-04-26 01:38:46
‘New Amsterdam’: Anupam Kher Exits NBC Medical Drama As Series Regular, Will Not Return As Dr. Vijay Kapoor and ‘New Amsterdam’: Frances Turner Joins NBC Medical Drama As Recurring
Lille reclaims lead in France after rallying to beat Lyon.
Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith take Zurich Classic title in playoff.
Oscars 2021 – live: Stars arrive on the red carpet at Dolby Theater and Union Station for the Academy Awards.
Chicago White Sox top Texas Rangers 8-4.
NMU men's soccer ends season with GLIAC Tournament draw, Panthers advance on penalty kicks.
EBMUD Board Expected to Officially Declare Stage 1 Drought on Tuesday.
Mayoral candidates a very mixed bag on fixing NYC's public schools.
Evangel Church hosts Stand Sunday to raise awareness for children in foster care.
Joe Taslim: 6 Things To Know About The Mortal Kombat Actor.
South Carolina Senate to debate $10 billion budget this week.