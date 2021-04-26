© Instagram / chaplin





How Charlie Chaplin tackled fascism with ‘The Great Dictator’ and what we can learn and Philippe Quint's tribute to Charlie Chaplin





How Charlie Chaplin tackled fascism with ‘The Great Dictator’ and what we can learn and Philippe Quint's tribute to Charlie Chaplin





Last News:

Philippe Quint's tribute to Charlie Chaplin and How Charlie Chaplin tackled fascism with ‘The Great Dictator’ and what we can learn

Man arrested and charged after threatening to bomb metro station.

Medical professionals emphasize the role human connection plays in their daily lives.

COVID-19 positivity rate stays low as NY venue capacity restrictions set to loosen.

Bats Catch Fire in Hall's 1300th Career Win.

Videocast: Warmer Start to the Week.

Justin Bieber changes up his hair with new dreadlocks and enjoys fun in the sun with Hailey.

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Whiffs 10 in win.

War Dogs Proves Jonah Hill Is a Good Penguin.

Woman charged in stabbing death of 5-year-old daughter.