© Instagram / dark knight





The Dark Knight: 5 Ways The Opening Scene Is Perfect (&5 The Ending Is) and Superhero cinema reached its mature stage with The Dark Knight





The Dark Knight: 5 Ways The Opening Scene Is Perfect (&5 The Ending Is) and Superhero cinema reached its mature stage with The Dark Knight





Last News:

Superhero cinema reached its mature stage with The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight: 5 Ways The Opening Scene Is Perfect (&5 The Ending Is)

Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez has 26 strikeouts and 2 walks; he pinpointed low-90s fastball to beat Mari.

Southeastern Louisiana salvages finale after major statement by UNO on Friday and Saturday.

EDITORIAL.

Tennis anyone? Future Pitt walk-on offensive lineman Matt Metrosky holds serve for GCC.

Warmer condition this week; Rain chances possible early on.

Boca Bash boat party taking over Lake Boca.

Tractor-Trailer Driver to Face Charges in Fatal Crash on Mass. Pike.

Man City 1-0 Tottenham: Jermaine Jenas on why Spurs face a huge summer after a disastrous few months.

America Ferrera reflects on 20 year career.

Battenfeld: Kamala Harris, accidental immigration czar, whiffs on answers to crisis.