© Instagram / district 9





Two first-time candidates challenging Paula Blackmon for Dallas City Council District 9 seat and City Council District 9 candidates answer your questions ahead of San Antonio's May 1 election





Two first-time candidates challenging Paula Blackmon for Dallas City Council District 9 seat and City Council District 9 candidates answer your questions ahead of San Antonio's May 1 election





Last News:

City Council District 9 candidates answer your questions ahead of San Antonio's May 1 election and Two first-time candidates challenging Paula Blackmon for Dallas City Council District 9 seat

OPINION: Political ambition and sex crimes often go hand-in-hand.

MLB weekend winners and losers: Bad day for Braves' bats; A's say hello to first, goodbye to winning streak.

Review of *The Falcon and the Winter Soldier*.

With playoff berth in hand, Wild take aim at division title.

USWNT Stars Christen Press And Alana Cook Score Massive Goals Abroad.

NRAR attends Tocal, Riverina and Norco Primex field days.

Commentary: Could hydrogen be our solution to climate change?

Smith storms to Big Ten Title.

Photo Album: Full throttle on opening day.