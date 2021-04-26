Fears any elected head of state would be a weirdo are misplaced and New head of state: Vjosa Osmani elected president of Kosovo
By: Jason Jones
2021-04-26 02:29:55
New head of state: Vjosa Osmani elected president of Kosovo and Fears any elected head of state would be a weirdo are misplaced
Temple B'Nai Jacob hosts unity education and graduation event.
Daniel Kaluuya and His Rumored Girlfriend Amandla Crichlow Have the Most Low-Key Relationship Ever.
Future of renting? Fund is to buy and let 2000 properties.
'Cleanup on aisle insurrection': Avlon slams McCarthy's remarks.
New Shocking Details On The «Chareidi» Missionary Family In Jerusalem.
Man stabbed to death at social housing unit was on electronically monitored bail.
Comprehensive Report on Household Hard Margarine Market 2021.
Falcon and Winter Soldier: Why John Walker Quit Being Captain America in Comics.
Site work on the new Costco location could begin next week.
PHOTOS: Have you spotted the West Shore's two-colour cherry trees? – Saanich News.