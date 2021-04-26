© Instagram / if i stay





If I Stay review – a life-and-death teen romance with smarts and If I Stay Trailer #2: Chloe Grace Moretz Stars in YA Weepie





If I Stay Trailer #2: Chloe Grace Moretz Stars in YA Weepie and If I Stay review – a life-and-death teen romance with smarts





Last News:

Regina King, Amanda Seyfried and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Oscars.

Logan Webb’s arm and bat lead Giants past Marlins 4-3.

Journalist, activist Reese Erlich dies at 73.

Glenn Close wears a tunic, trousers and gloves at the 2021 Oscars.

Legal marijuana battles shift to town halls and Congress.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman team to win Zurich Classic.

OVC Golf Championship Rd1.

I’ve Been a Skilled Lover to My Wife. But the Past Two Years Have Taken a Starling Turn.

Jim Curtin lost a gamble with his lineup in the Union’s loss to Miami.

Chicago White Sox top Texas Rangers 8-4.

Carey Mulligan wore a sparkling gold crop top with a matching ball gown skirt to the Oscars.

Relaxing residential zoning could lower housing costs across Ohio.