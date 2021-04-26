© Instagram / jack and diane





A musical about 'Jack and Diane?' Details emerge about new John Mellencamp project and 'Jack and Diane' Hit No. 1, But Did John Mellencamp Even Like It?





A musical about 'Jack and Diane?' Details emerge about new John Mellencamp project and 'Jack and Diane' Hit No. 1, But Did John Mellencamp Even Like It?





Last News:

'Jack and Diane' Hit No. 1, But Did John Mellencamp Even Like It? and A musical about 'Jack and Diane?' Details emerge about new John Mellencamp project

Oscars 2021: Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin make their debut as a couple on red carpet.

The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites, reds, gold.

Oscars Latest: Daniel Kaluuya wins for best supporting actor.

8-year-old putting food on local tables.

Minnesota AG: Court should 'not go light or heavy' on Chauvin sentencing.

Westbound lanes open on Beltline at Seminole Highway after Sunday night crash.

Dragons duo facing lengthy bans after ugly shots in Roosters loss.

New assistant superintendent excited to join the Groton school district.

‘A lifelong dream’: Nonprofit head to announce Patriots’ first round pick.

USU Women's Tennis Loses Tight Battle with Wyoming to Close Out Season.

New museum coming to Pike County, Illinois.