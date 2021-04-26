© Instagram / jarhead





JARHEAD FERTILIZER Drops “Silence the Narc” and Jarhead author: Drones and robots won’t make war easier—they’ll make it worse





Jarhead author: Drones and robots won’t make war easier—they’ll make it worse and JARHEAD FERTILIZER Drops «Silence the Narc»





Last News:

Washington Legislature set to adjourn 105-day session.

Finish strong and look ahead.

1600: Biden brings down the noise, and so far it's working.

Comtrea provides vaccines and hope.

35 years since nuclear disaster, Chernobyl warns, inspires.

Springfield Pharmacy offering J&J vaccine, some residents still hesitant.

LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls.

Questlove Rocked Gold Crocs On The Oscars Red Carpet And I Gotta Have 'Em.

Caught on camera: Fist fights break out at Miami International Airport, Gate D14.

Tree, power lines fall on busy Cabarrus Co. road, blocking lanes, knocking out power.

No threat found after police called to Knoebels on Sunday: reports.