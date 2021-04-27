© Instagram / Phil Collins





Phil Collins' Oscar-Winning Song Was Supposed to Be Performed by This 'Tarzan' Actor Who Couldn't 'Get It' Right and ‘NCIS’ Diner Waitress Elaine Was Phil Collins Backup Singer





Phil Collins' Oscar-Winning Song Was Supposed to Be Performed by This 'Tarzan' Actor Who Couldn't 'Get It' Right and ‘NCIS’ Diner Waitress Elaine Was Phil Collins Backup Singer





Last News:

‘NCIS’ Diner Waitress Elaine Was Phil Collins Backup Singer and Phil Collins' Oscar-Winning Song Was Supposed to Be Performed by This 'Tarzan' Actor Who Couldn't 'Get It' Right

Ohio coronavirus cases and hospitalizations trend down; state and county updates.

Papa John's Schedules First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call.

GM To Restart Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 And CT5 Production At Lansing Grand River.

Atico Produces 4.50 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,134 Ounces of Au First Quarter 2021.

COLE CAMP MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO AVOID ARREST.

Home Grown: Watermelon and peppers kick off with heat.

Newport News hemp growers handcuffed after police surround home.

Tesla sold some of its Bitcoin and made $272 million in profit.

Orangeburg County residents happy to get vaccinated.

NTAG Carolina Heroes Awarded Navy Commendation Medals.

5 candidates are seeking 2 open judgeships on Berks County Court.

Oscars 2021: The 93rd Show With Record-Breaking Historic Successes, Shocks and Surprises.