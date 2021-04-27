© Instagram / house of the dead





The House Of The Dead: Remake Might Be Getting A PS5 And PS4 Release and The House of the Dead Remake Announced for Nintendo Switch





The House of the Dead Remake Announced for Nintendo Switch and The House Of The Dead: Remake Might Be Getting A PS5 And PS4 Release





Last News:

Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic Weekend: Schedule & Parent Tips!

New census numbers shift political power south to Republican strongholds.

Bohls: Longhorn Pierceson Coody latest in long line of great Texas golfers.

NY allowing more people to return to offices, gyms, casinos and outdoor stadiums.

NES Tetris Players Call It 'Rolling,' And They're Setting New World Records.

5 P.M. Weather Report.

Dashcam video sheds new light on arrest of Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones.

‘American Idol’ 2021: Is it on tonight? Why isn’t it on?

Knicks' RJ Barrett on NBA Coach of the Year race: 'I feel like you've got to give it to Thibs'.

WHO working to get kids immunized, many immunization campaigns on hold.

Peter Greenberg on «FlightDeck» with Paul Charles.

New census numbers shift political power south to Republican strongholds.