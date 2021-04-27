Your Box Office Explained: Why Did Jack the Giant Slayer Bomb? and 'Jack the Giant Slayer' No. 1 in sluggish weekend at box office

© Instagram / jack the giant slayer





'Jack the Giant Slayer' No. 1 in sluggish weekend at box office and Your Box Office Explained: Why Did Jack the Giant Slayer Bomb?

DLNR NEWS RELEASE: MORE THAN 100 CITATIONS ISSUED DURING MONTH-LONG KEHENA BEACH OPERATION, COVID-19 EMERGENCY RULES PROMPTED MULTI-AGENCY LAW ENFORCEMENT.

The family of Richard Solitro Jr calls for increased funding and awareness for mental health services – Uprise RI.

Shannon Wells named the next head coach of the Virginia women's volleyball team.

While the Mariners wait on Nick Margevicius’ MRI results, they call on Robert Dugger to add pitching depth.

Snoop Dogg’s role as ‘Mega Mentor’ a big hit on ‘The Voice’.

Hawaii to restart Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday after U.S. lifts pause.

Gov. Jay Inslee signs ban on Native American school mascots.

Arkansas sex trafficking bills to be voted on soon.

VIDEO: Orange County officials, doctors host town hall on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon return to Angels’ lineup vs. Rangers.

So, is it warm enough to start my garden?

Evacuations expanded as fire in Lincoln National Forest grows to 4,000 acres.