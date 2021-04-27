© Instagram / kitchen nightmares





The Real Reason Gordon Ramsay Pulled The Plug On ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ and Kitchen Nightmares: 10 Craziest Owners On The Show, Ranked





Kitchen Nightmares: 10 Craziest Owners On The Show, Ranked and The Real Reason Gordon Ramsay Pulled The Plug On ‘Kitchen Nightmares’





Last News:

Henry announces $92M investment in water, sewer and stormwater upgrades.

Longest serving Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter retires.

Bodycam video showed Andrew Brown Jr. with hands on car wheel before N.C. deputies shot him, family says.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne to Newsmax TV: GOP Working on Agenda for 2022 House Majority.

Pentagon working on war footing to begin delivery of supplies to India within next few days.

Police 'executed' Black man in North Carolina shooting, lawyers say.

JMU holds off William & Mary to repeat as CAA Champions.

Breaking: Formula 1 to hold sprint qualifying.

Infant becomes youngest person to die from COVID-19 in B.C.

Syracuse lacrosse reinstates leading scorer Chase Scanlan.

Health orders an attempt to 'dampen' third wave.